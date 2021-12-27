Where We Live: Triple Rainbow taps into kids music

July Mees, 9, is part of Triple Rainbow with her sister Piper, 5, and their dad Jared, December 24, 2021 (KOIN)

Their debut album, 'You Are Magic' set for January 21 release

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What started as family fun for Jared Mees and his 2 daughters is now so much more. The Beaverton family is making a splash in the world of children’s music.

Mees and his daughters — 9-year-old July and 5-year-old Piper — are known as Triple Rainbow.

“We write the songs together. We think about the things that we’re encountering and we’re dealing with every day, so sometimes it’s a song like a ‘dance party,'” Mees told KOIN 6 News. “Sometimes a song is super silly and never sees the light of day, and sometimes we love it and, like, keep singing it and decide to record it and stuff.”

July Mees, 9, is part of Triple Rainbow with her sister Piper, 5, and their dad Jared, December 24, 2021 (KOIN)

“It’s fun,” July said. “Not just seeing it, like, when you went inside your house ’cause you know you did it, but, like, it’s out ther for everyone to see.”

Although they’ve been playing music for years, Triple Rainbow came of age during the pandemic.

“We got COVID in August and started making all this stuff ’cause we couldn’t leave the house for 3 weeks,” Mees said.

Creativity runs in the family. He and his wife, Brianne, co-founded Tender Loving Empire, which showcases local creative works at 6 stores, including 2 at PDX.

Their “Brave New People” record label will release Triple Rainbow’s debut album, “You Are Magic,” on January 21. And they’re taking their act on the road.

“We want to write more songs. Yeah, we want to want more songs,” July said.

“You know, we just want to have a good time with people,” Jared said, “bring some light into the world.”