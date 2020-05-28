Winfrey, Pitt part of Grammys special for essential workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As many of us test our comfort levels and venture out of the house a bit more, opportunities are starting to present themselves. Tired of watching movies at home? Watch 2019’s film “Jumanji: The Next Level” starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan at 99W — the drive-in movie theater in Newberg — either Friday night, Saturday night, or Sunday night. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. each night and reservations are required. Visit the 99W Drive In Facebook page for information on purchasing tickets and learning about social distancing procedures. And, how about some new tunes? Local record stores are opening up again — and Portland’s got a lot of them. To name a few, Exiled Records and EveryDay Music have already reopened their doors. Jackpot Records will reopen on Saturday. Music Millennium reopens on Monday. And CrossRoads Records opens June 5th. Stores are limiting the number of shoppers that can be inside at one time and everyone is required to follow safe social distancing while shopping. Wear your mask and gloves when visiting and check record store websites for more information.

Plan your "Seussical" party ahead of time for the kids. Dr. Seuss’s timeless stories leap from the page to the stage. Join Horton the elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, and the Cat in the Hat in “Seussical” online — a musical through the imagination of Dr. Seuss as performed by Northwest Children’s Theater and streamed online in June. Limited Ticket packages are available for purchase starting this weekend at NWCTS.org and many come with crafts, costume ideas, games, and personalized messages. And, speaking of stage stars, Broadway star Shoshana Bean is back for her third fundraiser for Beaverton High School’s performing arts department. This year it’s a virtual production for the star’s alma mater. Tune into Bean’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1, for Shoshana Bean and Friends: An Evening of Broadway. The streamed show will welcome Beaverton School District students hand-picked by Bean from a special Instagram video contest in addition to special industry guests including Broadway, TV, and film star Jeremy Jordan and Tony and Grammy Award-Winning performer Cynthia Erivo. Hear the Broadway tunes you know and love and make a donation online to help Beaverton High School students.