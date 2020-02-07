Winter Lights Festival brightens Portland’s rainy months

The Portland Winter Lights Festival is an annual free event along both sides of the Willamette River. (KOIN)

The 5th-annual event is free and family-friendly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Winter Lights Festival gives the community a cheerful boost during some of the rainiest, dreariest months of the year.

The fifth-annual event takes place Feb. 6-8 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. along each side of the Willamette River, including OMSI, the Eastbank Esplanade and Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Artists create huge, energy-efficient displays that are family-friendly. Many are also interactive. The festival also features live performances, educational programs and fire sculptures.

The free event is organized by the Willamette Light Brigade, a non-profit arts organization dedicated to connecting and enriching the community.

