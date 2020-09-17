Wisconsin Democrats’ ‘Princess Bride’ reading raises $4.3M

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend it’s all about giving back and celebrating our community. The Travel Oregon website and KOIN.com offer a great list of ways to give to wildfire relief funds. Due to COVID-19, monetary donations seem the safest and easiest way to help those in need get meals, supplies, and more. If you can, consider joining KOIN and Portland’s CW for our Day of Giving to American Red Cross – Cascades Region, United Way, and Oregon Food Bank. All funds donated will stay in our community. And The Oregon Wildfire Relief Hub identifies verified fundraisers through Go Fund Me to help people who have lost their businesses or homes, or who have been displaced.

On Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. help Save the Clinton Street Theater in Portland through an online livestreamed fundraiser. In operation since 1915, the historic theater screens classic films, hosts musical acts, and has the longest running continuous weekly screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Times have been tough since Covid-19 hit. So, Junglecorp and the theater teamed up for an event hosted by Artimus Treefrog to gather up musicians, raffle items, and stories about the theater and provide some entertainment. Want to give back some more to the Portland area? Join the detrash anti-litter movement with the group Detrash Portland. They’re teaming up with Central City Concern and SOLVE Oregon and meeting at the Oregon Convention Center Plaza on NE Grand and NE Oregon Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday. From there, the volunteer group will disperse to clean up the Lloyd District’s streets. Bags, trash grabbers, and gloves will be provided and volunteers must wear a mask at all times. Closed toe shoes are also helpful.