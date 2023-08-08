As always, clothing is optional, but shoes and helmets are recommended.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Those unfamiliar with Portland’s annual celebration of the World Naked Bike Ride are in for a nude awakening on Saturday, Aug. 12 – especially if they happen to be wandering through inner Northeast Portland.

Portland’s own organizers for the annual, worldwide event recently announced this year’s starting point is Irving Park. Riders will meet at 7:30 p.m. and take off at sunset to bare themselves to the world (including all their neighbors).

As always, clothing is optional, but shoes and helmets are recommended. The exact route — as usual — will be about the only thing kept under cover until the day of the ride.

Portland’s participation in this event stretches back years, though the COVID pandemic curtailed it between 2020 and 2022.

Officially, the World Naked Bike Ride is designed to bring awareness to causes like bicyclist safety and pollution. Local organizers described it as a “lighthearted protest against dependency on oil.”

According to Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride webpage, the ride “highlights the vulnerability of cyclists everywhere and decries society’s dependence on pollution-based transport.”

Those unable to participate can still get involved by donating to the cause.

Bicyclists in their birthday suits took to the streets for the World Naked Bike Ride in Portland on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (KOIN)

The World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 27, 2015 (KOIN, file)

