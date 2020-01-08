Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Writers’ Bloc podcast: Athena Morgan

Entertainment

Woman inspired to write her own books after reading sultry novel

by: Jenny Hansson

Posted: / Updated:

Athena Morgan (KOIN)

Portland (KOIN) — Pardon the pun, but Fifty Shades of Grey touched a lot of people.

The book, which was the first in the Fifty Shades novel series, has sold more than 125 Million copies in more than 50 languages since it was released in 2011.

Athena Morgan is one of the millions of people who read E.L. James racy work that became a cultural phenomenon. And, it inspired her to start writing her own books.

After reading Fifty Shades of Grey, Morgan began writing her first novel, Somebody’s Watching in 2015. She hasn’t stopped writing suspenseful psychological thrillers with a saucy twist since. She has now authored five books.

In this week’s Writers’ Bloc, Jenny Hansson talks with her about that and the world of self-publishing. 

Listen to the full podcast below, or download any episode of Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc on iTunes, Podbean, Spotify or GooglePlay.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget