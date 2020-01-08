Writers’ Bloc podcast: Athena Morgan

Woman inspired to write her own books after reading sultry novel

Portland (KOIN) — Pardon the pun, but Fifty Shades of Grey touched a lot of people.

The book, which was the first in the Fifty Shades novel series, has sold more than 125 Million copies in more than 50 languages since it was released in 2011.

Athena Morgan is one of the millions of people who read E.L. James racy work that became a cultural phenomenon. And, it inspired her to start writing her own books.

After reading Fifty Shades of Grey, Morgan began writing her first novel, Somebody’s Watching in 2015. She hasn’t stopped writing suspenseful psychological thrillers with a saucy twist since. She has now authored five books.

In this week’s Writers’ Bloc, Jenny Hansson talks with her about that and the world of self-publishing.

Listen to the full podcast below, or download any episode of Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc on iTunes, Podbean, Spotify or GooglePlay.