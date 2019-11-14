Writers’ Bloc Podcast: HR Mason

Author HR Mason stops by the KOIN Studio for this week’s Writers’ Bloc Podcast (KOIN)

Changing genres isn't the only big evolution for this week's guest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lot of things can come along with a name change.

Ridgefield, Washington-based author H.R. Mason is a self-proclaimed, people-watching introvert. She originally wrote and released romance novels under the name Heidi Renee Mason. But, her newest novel delves into the world of gothic suspense.

For this edition of Writers’ Bloc, Mason talks to Jenny Hansson about growing up in Ohio, moving to Portland, homeschooling her daughters, why she changed her pen name and making the transition from lighter books to the dark side.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean.