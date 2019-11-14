Writers’ Bloc Podcast: HR Mason

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lot of things can come along with a name change.
Ridgefield, Washington-based author H.R. Mason is a self-proclaimed, people-watching introvert. She originally wrote and released romance novels under the name Heidi Renee Mason. But, her newest novel delves into the world of gothic suspense.
For this edition of Writers’ Bloc, Mason talks to Jenny Hansson about growing up in Ohio, moving to Portland, homeschooling her daughters, why she changed her pen name and making the transition from lighter books to the dark side.
Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.