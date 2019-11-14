Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now
Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Writers’ Bloc Podcast: HR Mason

Entertainment

Changing genres isn't the only big evolution for this week's guest

by: Jenny Hansson

Posted: / Updated:

Author HR Mason stops by the KOIN Studio for this week’s Writers’ Bloc Podcast (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lot of things can come along with a name change.

Ridgefield, Washington-based author H.R. Mason is a self-proclaimed, people-watching introvert. She originally wrote and released romance novels under the name Heidi Renee Mason. But, her newest novel delves into the world of gothic suspense.

For this edition of Writers’ Bloc, Mason talks to Jenny Hansson about growing up in Ohio, moving to Portland, homeschooling her daughters, why she changed her pen name and making the transition from lighter books to the dark side.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget