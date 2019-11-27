Writers’ Bloc Podcast: Jelani Memory & Emma McIlroy

Two authors talk about their work explaining difficult issues to younger audiences

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It can be hard to talk to your kids about certain topics like racism or depression. But the people behind a new book series hope to make it a little easier.

Since they started their series, Emma McIlroy and Jelani Memory have combined to write 12 books on everything from feminism and anxiety to the creative process.

For this week’s Writers’ Bloc podcast Jenny Hansson talks to them about how the simple books can help younger brains understand complex issues.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean.