Writers’ Bloc Podcast: Jennifer Longo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After years of acting, playwriting, working as a literary assistant and an elementary school librarian, Jennifer Longo decided at last to face her fear of prose and actually write some.

Her debut novel, Six Feet Over It was selected as a 2015 Washington State Book Award finalist, and she has just released her third novel.

For this week’s Writers’ Bloc Podcast, Jenny Hansson talks to her about writing, her life on Bainbridge Island and reading her way down ridiculously long holds at the library.

