Writers’ Bloc Podcast: Joshua Savage

Entertainment

Teacher turned self-publisher talks to Jenny Hansson

by: Jenny Hansson

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND (KOIN) — Josh Savage was a teacher who wanted to write books and after attempting to get them published the traditional route, he opted for self-publishing.

Years later, he has written his first book not published by himself, “100 Things to do in Bend, Oregon Before You Die.”

In this week’s Writers’ Bloc Jenny Hansson talks to him  that, his passion for Central Oregon and what’s next for the diverse writer.

Listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

