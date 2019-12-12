Writers’ Bloc Podcast: Joshua Savage

PORTLAND (KOIN) — Josh Savage was a teacher who wanted to write books and after attempting to get them published the traditional route, he opted for self-publishing.

Years later, he has written his first book not published by himself, “100 Things to do in Bend, Oregon Before You Die.”

In this week’s Writers’ Bloc Jenny Hansson talks to him that, his passion for Central Oregon and what’s next for the diverse writer.

Listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.