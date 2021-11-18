Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Is Portland Over?
Oregon
Washington
Special Reports
Crime
Civic Affairs
National
Protests
Wildfires
Washington DC
International
Education
Environment
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Positive Vibes
BestReviews
Where We Live
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Goat hitches ride from OSP on Hwy 99
Legal pot growers frustrated by illegal operations in Oregon
Wasco County shooting suspect nabbed in Skamania County
OHA: Masks required into new year as cases persist
Video
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Data
MAP: Where and how to get a COVID vaccine
Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Oregon and Washington Weather Webcams
Eye on Climate
Earthquakes
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
KOIN Now
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Move it Monday
Mayor Monday
Tech Tuesday
Wallet Wednesday
Foodie Friday
Podcasts
Daily 6
6 Questions
Your Weather Podcast
Beyond the Headlines
Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
High School Spotlight
The Big Game
Community
Northwest Lifestyle Sponsor
Giving
Home for the Holidays
Choose Local
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
CWhat’s
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Community Champions
Local Events
About Us
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 News Mobile Apps
Newsletters
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Portland neighbors beg for help as homeless camp takes root
Video
‘The entire town’s heart sank’: Newberg School Board faces 2 recalls
Video
Man who killed 4-year-old as teen blames anger over bullying
Wasco County shooting suspect nabbed in Skamania County
More than 100 women, girls join suit against former West Linn doctor
Video
Nativo