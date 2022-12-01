PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – TikTok and American Express are joining forces–expanding ways to support small business through the holiday season.

The two companies are launching a #ShopSmall accelerator and giving away $250,000 in ad credits to help small businesses.

Small business owners Cassie Sorensen and Ben Forred joined Everyday Northwest to discuss the partnership and share tips for entrepreneurs in the new year.

Sorensen said the program is “a way to help small businesses to learn to think like a TikTok creator and get comfortable with creating content on the platform to find new audiences.”

The accelerator will also teach small business owners how to create “high quality content in a short amount of time,” featuring tutorials from big TikTok content creators, according to Forred.

Forred also pointed out the potential exposure a small business could gain through the app.

“Fifty eight percent of people who are using TikTok said they found new businesses through TikTok and 44% of people have made purchases because they saw them on TikTok,” according to Forred.

In terms of starting a business, Sorensen and Forred advise aspiring entrepreneurs to follow their passions.

“There’s always a place for you to differentiate yourself and separate you and your product from what else is out there. I would say follow your passions and follow what you’re most interested in,” Forred said. “I think with TikTok, it’s an important part of anybody’s tool kit when they’re looking at their marketing strategy.”

“I think what’s really important is that you love and stand behind what it is you’re promoting to other people because people will see that, they will feel that connection,” Sorensen said. “You won’t get better as a content creator until you just start posting more content. It’s really when you learn to be comfortable with the editing tools and start to also scroll the platform and get to know the culture of TikTok.”