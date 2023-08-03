We love the warm weather and the long days that the summer brings us, but kids will be kids and at some point, you will hear the words “I’m bored.”

We are giving you a few fun and inexpensive activities that kids will love with the help of parenting and lifestyle expert Hannah Keeley.

Ashley Howard spoke with Hannah, America’s #1 mom coach, about some fun ways to keep kids having fun all summer long, with activities that parents can participate in as well!

Watch this video to see the fun ways kids can break out of that summer boredom from anywhere, with inventive inside and outdoor activities.