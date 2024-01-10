PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/KRCW) — It’s a new year — and it’s a new chapter for Portland’s lifestyle show “Everyday Northwest.”

Ashley Howard left the show in mid-December 2023 to pursue new opportunities after kicking off the showcase program on Portland’s CW in 2022, and a new host is stepping in starting next week.

Ally Osborne is excited to join “Everday Northwest” as its second host and is looking forward to sharing her adventures around Oregon and Southwest Washington with Portland’s CW.

“Ashley Howard did a fantastic job launching the show and highlighting many of the businesses, restaurants, attractions, and people that make living in the Pacific Northwest unique, and we owe Ashley a lot of gratitude for her efforts in creating something special on morning local TV in the market,” Tom Keeler, Vice President and General Manager of KOIN/KRCW, said in a statement. “Finding the right person who can build upon what Ashley created was no easy task, but I think we found a winner.”

Growing up in Sherwood and having graduated from the University of Oregon, some of Ally’s favorite things include trips to the Portland Art Museum and thrifting in the Hawthorne District and on 23rd Street.

You can catch Ally on “Everyday Northwest” starting on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 9 a.m.

“Coming home to the Pacific Northwest and leading ‘Everyday Northwest’ is a dream come true,” Ally says. “As a native Oregonian, making the best possible show I can for the people in my home is a personal goal as well as professional. It’s just a surreal feeling driving by the White Stag Sign on the way to work at the KOIN Tower every day. Hopefully, the folks watching at home can feel that same sense of pride I feel arriving here every morning.”

“Ally’s knowledge of the market, network of people, and keen sense of Oregon make her an exceptional ambassador of the area’s residents to tell the stories of the people, places, and things in our region that make all Oregonians so proud to live here,” Keeler said.

In her spare time, Ally can be caught watching football, painting, working out, enjoying coffee with friends, and thrifting fashion finds.

“I hope everyone tunes in for our debut,” Ally says. “I don’t think there’s a better way to spend a potential snow day! Heat up the hot cocoa and I’ll make sure to get you laughing.”

Follow Everyday Northwest on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.