PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Since he walked away with the American Idol title in 2015, Nick Fradiani has kept busy as a touring musician and Broadway actor, currently playing Neil Diamond in “Beautiful Noise”.

Coming off the November release of his 15-song album “Past My Past”, Fradiani is encouraging other musicians with an inkling to learn how to play the guitar to get started.

Growing up in a musical family, Fradiani said he started learning to play the guitar from an early age, a practice he recommends beginner musicians to take on.

“I started playing the guitar when I was probably about 10 years old,” Fradiani said. “It was important to my family because my dad was a working musician…so, it was just a huge part of our household and my family. So, I was very lucky to have learned from him and been handed a guitar at such a young age.”

Now, Fradiani urges others to pursue their interests in learning how to play. The American Idol and Broadway star recommends tools like Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ subscription service for guitar players of all skill levels.

“I was learning to play certain guitar solos that I never thought I could play by learning on Rocksmith,” Fradiani said — encouraging those interested in picking up a guitar to get started.

“It’s so exciting and rewarding when you…give yourself a challenge and you actually follow through on it. So, I’d say try it,” Fradiani said.