This week, Trail Blazers fans are trying to process the reports that seven-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland. Damian is loved by so many people around the world, and local fan Gina Shaddox has showcased her support for Lillard by knitting his face on her sweater.

Jamie Hudson talked to Gina about all things Trail Blazers, knit sweaters, and Portland baseball mascot Dillon the Pickle.

Take a look at this video to see what all the hype is about with these sports sweaters, especially the Dame face sweater, and more.