PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Don lives in a tent near Blanchet House. He's lived on the streets for about 35 years. "I ran out of money," he said. "My Social Security doesn’t hit the level -- I get like two thirds, one third of what it takes to minimally live in America.

He said living in a tent on the street in Portland is OK "as long as you kinda keep to yourself, keep your hair clean."