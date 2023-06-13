PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Inspired by her Hungarian heritage, Erika Bako started her own business, offering authentic Hungarian food in the Portland metro area.

Budapest Bakery & Deli features hand-made Hungarian pastries and baked goods at Beaverton and Hillsboro farmer’s markets.

“I was born and raised in Hungary, and I noticed in Oregon that there are not many bakeries with Hungarian or Eastern European stuff so I thought during COVID I would give it a try,” Bako said.

The entrepreneur says she emphasizes flavor instead of high-sugar content and takes inspiration from Hungarian and Austrian recipes — even creating Hungarian-American fusion chocolate chip cookies.

