PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland-based social media influencer Emily Greene joined Everyday Northwest to share 2023’s can’t-miss restaurants in the Rose City.

Greene said in 2022, her favorite meal was at Longbaan — her “top special occasion spot” featuring a Thai fine-dining menu.

“If you’re looking for an experience in Portland that is very special, I recommend it for like a birthday or anniversary. Longbaan is amazing,” Greene said.

The Foodie Snitch blogger added that the restaurant is “pushing the boundaries for Portland food,” but warns that reservations are booked 30 days in advance.

Next on her top Portland restaurant list, Greene highlighted Ken’s Artisan Pizza, which snagged the number two spot on Big 7 Travel’s “50 Best Pizzas in the World” list.

Greene also highlighted Haitian restaurant Kaan, which was Esquire Magazine’s “Best new restaurant” in 2022. Kann was also featured as one of The New York Times’ top 50 restaurants in the U.S.

The owner also opened a bar, Sousol, under the restaurant, serving Carribean-style food and offering non-alcoholic drink options, Greene said. She added it’s “the perfect place to duck into on a stormy night and you kind of forget about the weather outside.”

New to the southwest waterfront, Greene also recommended Lilia Comedor — offering Mexican-Pacific Northwest food. According to Greene, the restaurant’s quesadilla with broccoli will “ruin all other quesadillas for you.”

The establishment was also placed number 16 on The New York Times’ top 50 restaurants in the U.S.