The Oregon Repertory Youth Choir is a one of a kind music education and performance based program for students ranging from kindergarten through twelfth grade. This program is offered to children in the greater Portland and southwest Washington area, with all skill levels welcome to join the choir and learn about the wonders of music.

Ashley Howard spoke to artistic director Aubrey Patterson and choir member Luci LaViolette about what makes the choir unique, the importance of music, and the fun experiences the Oregon Repertory Youth Choir offers.

Watch this video to learn more about what makes this choir so special and enjoyable for anyone that joins.