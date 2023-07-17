For 11 years, Oney’s Pizza’s doors were closed but now they are back and open under new management that is spreading the word about their re-opening.

Co-owners Wayne and Anna Hicks of Oney’s joined Ashley Howard to talk about your new favorite pizza place and the updated aspects of this classic restaurant. Oney Camberg, the founder of Oney’s restaurant, started this journey in 1938 by providing meals to local loggers, and Wayne and Anna have worked to keep her sense of community and spirit alive in the restaurant.

Watch this video to learn more about the history of this restaurant and the fun new items that are offered on Oney’s menu.