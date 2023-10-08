PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — You know Derek Hough as a three-time Emmy Award winner and 12-time nominee. He’s the most nominated male choreographer in Television Academy history. He’s also a New York Times Best-Selling author and six-time champion on “Dancing with the Stars.”

And he’s bringing his new, national tour “Symphony of Dance” to Portland on October 8, 2023, at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

Nicole DeCosta sat down with him recently on Everyday Northwest to learn all about it. Get your tickets to “Symphony of Dance” and learn all about the show at DerekHough.com.