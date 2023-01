PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The “world’s biggest burlesque show” is coming to Portland’s Keller Auditorium as the Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, stops by the Rose City for her Glamonatrix tour.

Von Teese joined Everyday Northwest to talk about what to expect at the show and the history of burlesque.

Von Teese also discussed the inspiration behind her show and her appearance in a Taylor Swift music video.

Catch Dita Von Teese’s Glamonatrix tour at the Keller Auditorium on Jan. 17.