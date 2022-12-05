PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A three-part Investigation Discovery docuseries is taking a closer look into the murder of an iconic video game developer and his family 24 years ago in “The Tetris Murders.”

On Sept. 22, 1998, Tetris developer Vladimir Pokhilko was found dead alongside his wife and their son in their Palo Alto, California, home, according to Investigation Discovery.

Retired Lieutenant Sandra Brown of the Palo Alto Police Department, who worked the case, recalled “we got this call at three in the afternoon, we had to stage in a neighbor’s garage for several hours to wait for a search warrant…we knew what was happening inside, we knew we had three deceased persons.”

While medical examiners determined the deaths were a murder-suicide in 1998, Brown says, “when I went inside…I saw some things that didn’t line up for me personally…and it wasn’t just me, it was a couple of others,” Brown explained.

“The blood spatter bothered me, it was too low on the door,” Brown said adding, “the weapons were strange, but what was really bothering me was the next day the FBI came into our case. The FBI’s a good organization, but they don’t come into bedroom community homicides…they don’t get into a case where a husband kills his wife and his child.”

The docuseries revisits the case with authorities — revealing a conspiracy with “dark connections to Russia,” according to ID.

“Twenty-four years later, I’m looking at this case and I see a subpoena that was issued the day after we got that case from the FBI…and the title on that subpoena was ‘The FBI San Francisco Russian Racketeering Unit,’” Brown said.

“For the first time, ‘The Tetris Murders’ takes viewers inside the mystery surrounding this grisly murder-suicide. When the very detectives who first investigated this terrible crime discover new evidence decades later, they piece together a crime that could be even more sinister than previously believed and possibly part of an insidious conspiracy reaching all the way behind the Iron Curtain,” said Jason Sarlanis, ID’s President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming.

“The Tetris Murders” airs Monday 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery and Discovery Plus.