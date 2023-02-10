KOIN.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Ashley Howard
Posted: Feb 10, 2023 / 12:41 PM PST
Updated: Feb 10, 2023 / 12:41 PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Whether you’re tailgating or catching the Super Bowl from home, celebrity chef Jamie Gwen is sharing easy-to-make eats and tips to add flair to everyone’s favorite game day snacks.
Watch the video above to learn more.
Check out these fabulous gifts to give yourself this Valentine’s Day if you want to enjoy the holiday a little more.
For people in new relationships, the stakes often feel very high, because the pressure to impress is increased.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about how to treat the special woman in your life.