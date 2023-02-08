PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local restaurant Il Solito will offer a fixed-price menu for Valentine’s Day that brings Italian romance to Downtown Portland.

Executive Chef Casey Gipson said the restaurant, located on Washington Street, will serve a holiday menu featuring Italian specialties such as house-made focaccia and lasagna.

According to Gipson, Il Solito will host a grand re-opening next week with drag shows, all-night happy hours and more,

“We’re really trying to get the word out that downtown is back,” Gipson said.