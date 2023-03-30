PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland restaurant Janken has expanded its hours, bringing Japanese-Korean fusion cuisine to the Pearl District six days a week — featuring shared plates, handcrafted cocktails and caviar service.

Sitting on the corner of Northwest 13th Avenue and Everett Street, the restaurant is open Sunday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa says he was inspired to open the restaurant by his culinary journey over the last 10 years, “moving from steakhouses, French cuisine, Italian, opening several restaurants for different chefs and mixing my family and my friends.”

Ochoa joined Everyday Northwest to share his recipe for steak tartar with milk bread toast.

Watch the video above to learn more.