PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 2023 Fan Expo kicks off on Friday at the Oregon Convention Center through Sunday where thousands of sci-fi, anime and gaming fans can gather to meet their favorite stars, shop and participate in city-wide events.

Everyday Northwest’s Nicole DeCosta talked to “Chainsaw Man” voice actor Ryan Colt Levy about all things Fan Expo.

DeCosta also caught up with “Happy Gilmore,” alum Carl Weathers, who’s also making an appearance for the Portland event

Watch the videos above to learn more.