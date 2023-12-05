Our Nicole DeCosta caught up with Divine Complexions Founder/Esthetician Christine Lewy, to learn more about her business and their participation in 32 Days of Cheer! Divine Complexions is a luxury beauty Medspa located in Wilsonville, Oregon. Divine is the perfect luxury beauty oasis to relax, be pampered, and feel your best. When you visit Divine Complexions it’s more than just a spa appointment, it’s an experience you won’t forget. Services include Waxing, Dermaplaning, Facials & Peels, Botox, lash lifting, Makeup & Hair and so much more. Learn more at divinecomplexions.com and enter to win our 32 Days of Cheer $100 gift certificate to Divine Complexions at koin.com/contests!