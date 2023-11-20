Thank you to our sponsors at the Northwest Carriage Museum, this year is their 21st year of operation, and Nicole had the chance to speak with Curator, Jerry Bowman, Executive Director Laurie Bowman, and Director Anna Golbov, about the history of the museum and the events they have planned for the year. December 3rd from 4-6pm there will be the Happy Holidays Santa Photo event. As part of our 32 Days of Cheer promotion, you can win an opportunity to visit at koin.com/contests. For more information about the museum, visit nwcarriagemuseum.org.