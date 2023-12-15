On behalf of our sponsors at the Oregon Historical Society, Jamie Hudson sits down to talk with Oregon Historical Society Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk about their origins and purpose, as well as two of their exhibits — “Our Unfinished Past” and “Meier and Frank Santaland.” Both exhibits close soon — “Our Unfinished Past” closes Dec. 17 and “Meier and Frank Santaland” closes Dec. 31, 2023. And, as a part of the “32 Days of Cheer” contest, you can enter for a chance to win a $100 Gift Memberships; visit KOIN.com/Contests. You can also visit OHS.org for more information.