Thank you to our sponsors at Al’s Garden and Home, Ashley sat down with Buyer, Candance and Owner, Darcy Reuf from Al’s Garden about their participation in the 32 Days of Cheer promotion, and the beautiful holiday themes they provide. For more information on Al’s Garden and Home, visit als-gardencenter.com. You can also visit koin.com/contests to enter for a chance to win various prizes including a $185 gift card to Al’s Garden.