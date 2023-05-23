With help from Everyday Northwest sponsors at Travelport, Jamie McDonald, “Adventureman” set a world record by visiting the new Seven Wonders of …
With help from Everyday Northwest sponsors at Travelport, Jamie McDonald, “Adventureman” set a world record by visiting the new Seven Wonders of the World in under one week. May 2023 (Courtesy Travelport).
With help from Everyday Northwest sponsors at Travelport, Jamie McDonald, “Adventureman” set a world record by visiting the new Seven Wonders of …
With help from Everyday Northwest sponsors at Travelport, Jamie McDonald, “Adventureman” set a world record by visiting the new Seven Wonders of the World in under one week. May 2023 (Courtesy Travelport).