PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Music Hall of Fame annual induction ceremony is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at the Aladdin Theater in Portland.

They’re celebrating great acts and attendees are going to hear some outstanding live performances from talents such as Andy Stokes.

Nicole DeCosta had Stokes in-studio to talk all about what we can expect. Learn more at OMHOF.org.