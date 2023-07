Tune-in this weekend’s Auto to Throttle as our experts dive into all the great things Honda is creating in 2023.

We will also be getting great maintenance tips for peace of mind while keeping your car running smoothly all summer long!

Our own Nicole DeCosta gets behind the wheel of a brand-new Honda CR-V to see why these new SUVs are flying off the showroom floor.

You don’t want to miss it- see you tomorrow at 3pm on KOIN6!