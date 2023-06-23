PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new car show, Auto to Throttle, is covering motorcycles, cars and even watercraft, on KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW.
Catch the show on KOIN 6 at 3 p.m. on Saturday and at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Portland’s CW.
