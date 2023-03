PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Celebrity Med Spa is having their Annual Customer Appreciation event this weekend, March 11th & 12th! Call and schedule your free consultation for March 11th & 12th to take advantage of the special offers!

$10 per unit Botox (no minimum)

60-70 % OFF laser hair removal

Biggest discounts of the year on all services

Free raffles prizes and giveaways

Food and refreshments