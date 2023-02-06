KOIN.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Nicole DeCosta
Posted: Feb 6, 2023 / 04:04 PM PST
Updated: Feb 6, 2023 / 04:04 PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton restaurant owner, Michelle Bean, joined Everyday Northwest to talk about the hangout spot with tasty food, live music and dozens of pool tables.
Watch the video above to learn more about Catfish Lou’s.
If you’d like to delight your partner with a stylish gift this year, consider skipping the heart-shaped accessories.
For some people, a simple knit scarf in a solid color is effortlessly stylish, while others prefer something bolder, such as a plaid blanket scarf.
We had our experienced product tester use the Crosley Cruiser Plus Turntable and the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Record Player in real-world situations.