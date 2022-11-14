PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nonprofit Best Buddies International, an Everyday Northwest sponsor, is dedicated to establishing a volunteer movement around the world that creates opportunities including — friendships, inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and much more.

Oregon Area Director of Best Buddies, Keri McCulley, and Global Ambassador for Best Buddies Logan Stromberg joined Everyday Northwest to discuss the nonprofit and their upcoming Best Buddies Champion of the Year event on Friday.

Donations for Best Buddies Champion of the Year can be made through the Best Buddies website.