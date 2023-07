PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Bone Marrow Connection has a mission to ensure every patient, regardless of ethnicity, fighting a blood cancer or disorder treatable by a bone marrow transplant, receives hope for a life-saving donor match.

There is still a major need for donors, and this morning we spoke with co-founders of Bone Marrow Connection, Amy Saling Turner, and Alex Turner to find out how we can play our part.