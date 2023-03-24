KOIN.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Nicole DeCosta
Posted: Mar 24, 2023 / 11:01 AM PDT
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 / 11:01 AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyday Northwest’s Nicole DeCosta caught up with the NW College of Construction to learn more about their job training program.
Watch the video above to learn more.
Magnet fishing is easy to do, requires very little gear and can yield exciting and unexpected results. All you need is a body of water and the right equipment.
Pregnancy support bands, also known as maternity belts, can provide support while you’re working, running errands or exercising.
Dr. Jart is a Korean skin care brand offering a wide range of products, including masks, moisturizers, serums and cleansers.