PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Komen is hosting the More Than Pink Walk 2023 on September 16th.

Thousands of dedicated individuals and their families impacted by breast cancer will walk or run in support of Susan G. Komen, and for those unable to participate in an in-person event, Komen is also holding a virtual walk event called “Walk Where You Are”.

Director of Development, Tyler Pagel, and breast cancer survivor, Kelvin Woods, came to the studio to tell us all about this cause and the walk.