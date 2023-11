Thank you to our sponsors at The Portland Spirit, our Jamie Hudson learns more about the Cinnamon Bear Breakfast Cruise with Cruise Manager, Matty McCaslin, and Cinnamon Bear.

Join Cinnamon Bear and his friends from Maybeland aboard the Portland Spirit this holiday season! The whole family will enjoy reserved seating and a plated breakfast while a cast of fanciful characters entertains the kids with storytelling, music, and magic. Tickets start at $66 for adults and $49 for children.