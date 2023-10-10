On behalf of our sponsors at Johnson & Johnson, Nicole DeCosta speaks with physician’s assistant, Kami Harris, about depression. In this deep dive, Kami discusses what depression is, the challenges associated with it, and steps to treat it.
by: Nicole DeCosta
Posted:
Updated:
On behalf of our sponsors at Johnson & Johnson, Nicole DeCosta speaks with physician’s assistant, Kami Harris, about depression. In this deep dive, Kami discusses what depression is, the challenges associated with it, and steps to treat it.