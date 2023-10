PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s biggest fashion event is in full swing.

In its 10th year, FashioNXT is one of the nation’s leading fashion events and all the festivities run through Oct. 7, 2023, in the historic U.S. Bank Building.

There’s so much to see and be inspired by.

Nicole DeCosta spoke with Designer Mondo Guerra about Saturday’s runway show where the designer will be showcasing the latest trends. Learn more at FashioNXT.com.