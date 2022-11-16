PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those hoping to buy local and do some holiday shopping this weekend, My People’s Market is open at the Oregon Convention Center.

The market is back for its fifth anniversary with 151 vendors ready to share their apparel, accessories, home goods, art, books, stationery, snacks, sweet treats and more.

Spice of Africa owner Wambui Machua joined Everyday Northwest to discuss their offerings at the market.

This weekend, My People’s Market is open Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oregon Convention Center.