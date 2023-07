PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Vanport Jazz Festival is coming to Portland August 4-5.

Our Nicole DeCosta spoke with musician, Alan Gorrie, all about their upcoming show. Average White Band will be headlining, and you don’t want to miss it. The jazz-funk group has been performing for 50 years, and this will be their first-ever Portland music festival!

