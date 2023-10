PORTLAND, Ore. (KRCW) — Board President Alan Cohen and Director Sarah Rose of Eastside Theater visit to tell us all about the theater, the upcoming productions, as well as their partnership with SnowCap Community Charities food bank.

Don’t miss your chance to see their production of Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr.! Tickets are available now on eastsidetheater.com for opening night, November 3rd.