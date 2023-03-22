KOIN.com
Mist Restaurant & Lounge at Surftides Hotel in Lincoln City offers chef specials every weekend. March 22, 2024 (KOIN).
by: Ashley Howard
Posted: Mar 22, 2023 / 12:11 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 22, 2023 / 12:11 PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyday Northwest’s Nicole DeCosta is exploring all things Lincoln City from the best places to shop, stay and dine – including Mist restaurant at Surftides Hotel.
Watch the video above to learn more.
