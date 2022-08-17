Before summer is over, take a day and explore alternative float options on the Clackamas River!

Due to the Lower Clackamas’ proximity to Portland, recreation sites along this section of the river are extremely popular when the weather is hot. It is not uncommon to wait in traffic for hours to get into a park or for the access to close temporarily until capacity opens up. Knowledge is power! Ashley learns more from the team at Mt. Hood Territory about alternative floats, river mile distances between recreation sites, equipment rentals, links to park websites, and a list of frequently asked questions to help you plan a more enjoyable experience. She even tests out a rafting trip with a special guest you may recognize!

Learn more about your alternative float options on the Clackamas River at: omht.us/lowerclackamasriver